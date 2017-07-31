DERA GHAZI KHAN - The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system set up across the Punjab province by the Lahore High Court has started bearing fruit and seems to be a new ray of hope for the poor strata of the society.

This is an undeniable fact that the prevailing legal process for the settlement of disputes and conflicts is very much lengthy and costly along with heavy burden of court fee, lawyers’ consultancy charges and other relevant expenses.

It appears that there are so many delaying tactics which create hurdles, difficulties, problems for transparent settlement to cases. It also becomes a great means to spoil the wealth, time, attention, energy, patience and resources of both the parties and all this also creates negative impacts on the life of both the parties by virtue of creation of foundations for tension, separation of families, separation of parents/children, bloodshed and honour killing, ransom etc.

Keeping in view of the situation and all these circumstances, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansur Ali Shah took an innovative step by establishing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres at district-level judiciary buildings of all 36 districts of Punjab under the direct administrative supervision and monitoring of district & session judges.

The main objective, terms of reference, scope of work, of the ADRs are to take necessary actions with regard to the protection of all citizens’ rights under the cover of law as narrated in the Constitution 1973.

Legal suits for recovery of amount, declaration, permanent injunction, specific performance, maintenance etc are being heard by the ADRs at the district-level judiciary.

Dera Ghazi Khan ADR centre is headed by highly educated, trained and experienced Civil Judge Ghulam Asghar Rizvi as a mediator.

From June 2017 to July 2017, 90 cases were heard by the court out of which about 41 were got finally decided whereas the mediation process could not be got succeeded in 21 cases while the parties did not appear in 24 cases and 04 are still under trail.

The ADR centres can also play positive role for elimination of conflicts drivers, structural cause, hatefulness, revenge, torture, un-justice, and discrimination. inequalities among various segments of society. The centres are new hope for the people related to most poor and vulnerable segments of the society.