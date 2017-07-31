SWABI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz local leaders held out a protest rally against disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court and called for also holding leaders of other political parties accountable under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The PML-N leaders and workers gathered in the playground of Government High School, Swabi and marched to Karnal Sher Khan Chowk while chanting slogans in favour of their ousted leader and criticising the court verdict. They said that despite his disqualification by the Supreme Court, services of former prime minister for the country would be remembered for ever. The nation had voted PML-N to power and their leader Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of darkness and economic decline, they claimed.

The League leaders said that Nawaz Sharif was still their leader and they would follow his footprints because he had delivered during g his three terms as prime minister and they were proud of that. They alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) leaders only knew politics of sit-ins and protests and could not see progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

They said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was pioneer of offshore companies, adding that Khan should not assume that he would become the next prime minister. “I predict that after upcoming general election, the prime minister would be from the PML-N,” said Liaqat Ahmad Khan, provincial leader of the party.

MPA Shiraz Khan said that they had foretold that PTI would test an ignominious defeat in the next general election in KP because its leadership had failed to deliver according to the pledges they had made with the people during the election.

Shiraz Akram Bacha, another leader of the party, said that the enthusiasm shown by PML-N workers had made clear that they were much alive and had the determination to foil those who wanted to harm the country and the PML-N leadership.

Our Staff Reporter