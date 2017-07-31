Candidates belonging to major political parties on Monday handed over their nomination papers to Secretary National Assembly Jawad Rafique Malik at the Parliament House for the prime minister’s election after the Supreme Court (SC) disqualified Nawaz Sharif from his seat in connection with Panama Papers case.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has submitted his nomination papers on the behalf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) whereas Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid has also presented his papers referred by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tariq Cheema.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominated candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) MNA Kishwer Zahra handed over their nomination papers to Jawad Rafique Malik.

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has also nominated it's candidate Sahibzada Tariqullah for the post.

Earlier, opposition decided to bring joint candidate for premiership as a key meeting was summoned to choose the name but it could not happen due to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s criticism on PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The Parliament will meet on Tuesday to elect an interim prime minister. After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of his office, administered by President Mamnoon Hussain. He will then constitute his cabinet.

The ruling party has named ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as his successor but he must first enter Parliament by contesting the seat left vacant by Sharif.