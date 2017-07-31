SAHIWAL - A traffic constable suffered injuries in an attempt to stop a motorcyclist who was carrying contrabands at Pakpattan Chowk here the other day.

Assistant Sub Inspector Sharafat and constable Yahya signalled a motorcyclist to stop but he accelerated the speed to flee away. Yahya caught the moving two-wheeler from the rear and was dragged on the ground for some distance. Resultantly, he sustained injuries and fell down while the suspect managed to flee.

The police, however, managed to recover 8kg of hashish in the incident. Police have registered a case and launched investigation.