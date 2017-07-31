SARGODHA - An Anti-Corruption Court sentenced a Punjab Highway Department Xen and two contractors to life in prison and fined them a huge amount of money for corruption here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Bhakkar Anti-Corruption Police had booked Punjab Highway Department Xen Gull Asghar and two government contractors - Azizullah and Sanaullah - on charges of embezzling billions of rupees by using substandard material in a road construction bound to Rawalpindi from Mianwali. The contractors had also left the work incomplete.

Special Anti-Corruption Judge Azam Saroya convicted the accused for funds embezzlement. He sentenced Gull Asghar to 25 years in prison and fined him Rs3.5 million. The contractors were sentenced to 20 years in prison and were imposed a collective fine of Rs103 million. The convicts would have to serve one more year in prison if they fail to pay the fine.

15 VEHICLES IMPOUNDED: istrict Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Farooq Haider on Sunday took 15 vehicles into custody against overloading.

The checking was conducted under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Liaqat Ali Chatha against overloading by trucks in stone crushing areas.

The DRTA urged drivers to ensure compliance of orders, otherwise, strict action will also be initiated.