LAHORE: Both the top civil as well as police heads fail to get the Punjab government superior executive allowances while the Lahore High Court registrar succeeds getting it, sources in the Punjab government confided to The Nation.

The Punjab government in the beginning of 2017 approved the allowances for its two officers, the Chief Secretary and the IGP, and conveyed the same to the Accountant General Punjab to pay from the Punjab government accounts. The accountant general wrote to the Punjab government to get an approval from the Auditor General of Pakistan and create heads of account to deliver the allowances.

When the Punjab government wrote to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for the issuance of the special codes for the Chief Secretary Punjab and the IGP it was not responded. When the Punjab government sent a reminder to the AGP, it issued the code for the LHC registrar only whom the LHC Chief Justice approved the superior executive allowance in an analogy of the CS and the IGP.

The officials in the Punjab government expressed severe concerns over the acts of the AGP who ignored the Punjab government’s recommendation for the creation of a head of an account for the issuance of the superior executive allowances to the CS and the IGP. They said that the AGP sanctioned the same for a judiciary officer who was already drawing handsome judicial allowance. An officer of the AGP confirmed that the superior executive allowance for the LHC Registrar was issued otherwise it would be contempt of court.

It is to be recalled that the Punjab government in January 2017 had granted Rs400,000 a month allowance to the chief secretary and Rs375,000 to the IGP Punjab. On Feb 9, the chief justice of the LHC granted Rs 400,000 per month to the court`s registrar in the analogy of the CS and the IGP.

There was a great debate among the senior civil as well as police officers on such allowances who said that they were ignored who head departments and other different agencies. On this, the Punjab government also considered their concerns and constituted committees to forward its recommendations. The move created a ray of hope among the administrative secretaries, Commissioners, DGs, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, DCs, ACs etc.

Official sources further said that the principal petitioner for getting an approval of the allowances, the outgoing IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, retired without getting it. The other officer CS Punjab too could not get it despite best efforts of the Punjab government.

Sources further said that `the expenditure involved in respect to the chief secretary would be debit-able under provincial account` related to general administration while for the IGP debit-able under the grant meant for the provincial police while for the LHC registrar, the `expenditure involve d will be met out of the administration of justice budget.

An officer of the CS Punjab office said that the dual face of the AGP was reflected when it ignored the Punjab government recommendations for superior executive allowance to its two officers, the CS and the IGP. He said that the CS was drawing just Rs 173,000 a month and the IGP was drawing even less than it.

He said the Punjab government wanted to give the allowances to its top officers for the sensitivity of their job nature. They were 24/7 engaged officers but get much less than they deserved, he asserted. He said that junior officers of the S&GAD in different companies, authorities, and projects get in millions or lacs contrary to the administrative boss who was responsible for all the matters of the provincial government.