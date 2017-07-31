LAHORE: A domestic maid was allegedly kidnapped by house owners in Lahore’s China Scheme area.



According to reports, Naseem bibi along with her daughter were working at a house but she went missing on July 24.

Brother of Naseem bibi alleged that the owner Nasir and two women Anam and Saima had abducted his sister.

“They had also threatened him and his family of severe consequences if they approached the police,” the brother said.

According to Naseem bibi’s husband, “Case was registered at Defence police station but they didn’t take any action after meeting with the house owner.”



While the Police officers said that an investigation was launched to recover the abductee.