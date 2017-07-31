LAHORE: Speakers of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust on 125th birth anniversary of Mother of the Nation Madar-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah said that she was the first Pakistani politician who struggled against the dictatorship in Pakistan. Her contribution to the Pakistan Movement is yet a role model for the women in Pakistan, they further added.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised the birth anniversary at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust on Monday, which was attended by a good number people from all walks of life, especially students from different institutes. Among the speakers included Vice Chairman NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed, Begum Bushra Rehman, Professor Dr Perveen Khan, Begum Safia Ishaq, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Begum Khalida Jamil, Begum Hamid Rana, Kh Mehmood Ahmed Advocate and others.

In his written message, Chairman NPT and former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar called her a true reflection of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She worked hard shoulder to shoulder his brother in assembling Muslims of the sub-continent, particularly the women, for the Pakistan Movement in the backdrop of Pakistan Resolution passed on 23rd March 1940. She motivated the Muslim women of the sub-continent under her dynamic for the cause of Pakistan.

He said the NPT would hold a number of programmes to highlight the services of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah during 2017. He said a series of these programmes would continue until 31st of August.

Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed said she devoted herself to serve his brother. He further pointed out that the political history of Pakistan could entirely be different had she been allowed to run an independent campaign against Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

Begum Bushra Rehman proposed to incorporate the contributions of Madar-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in the syllabus.

Secretary NPT Shahid Rashid paid her tributes for her struggle for democracy despite her old age. The participants of the ceremony also cut a cake to mark the occasion.