Chief of Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to extend full support to Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the premiership election.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Fazlur Rehman said that JUI-F will play an effective role for the success of PML-N candidate.

He said that JUI-F was already supporting the ruling party to properly handle this challenging situation, adding that the party firmly believed on ideological politics. He further said that on adopting clear standing on national political issues, the party was facing threats.

The JUI-F chief said, “Our political rivals are trying to defame us but, we will continue our working for fulfillment of our political agenda to strengthen the democratic institutions of the country.” He said that unfortunately opposition parties failed to adopt serious attitude and were engaged in the politics of defaming and abusing others.

He said that international forces were active to create anarchy and de-stabilisation in developing Islamic countries likePakistan, adding that JUI-F has reservations on the formation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as it was created on the wishes of a dictator to victimise the politicians.

Fazl said that we have clear stance on Kashmir issue and it was our longstanding demand to resolve the issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.