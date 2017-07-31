FAISALABAD/BAHAWALNAGAR/KASUR - Three bodies were recovered from various parts of Faisalabad while decomposed corpses of a youth and a girl were found from a locked house in Farooqabad on Sunday.

A police spokesman said unidentified accused killed a woman and threw her body into Rakh Branch Canal. Madina Town police fished out the body and sent to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police found a body of 23-year-old unidentified youth near Newspaper Market whereas Sadar police recovered corpse a body of newborn boy on Sitiana Road.

Decomposed dead bodies of a youth and girl were found from a locked house in Farooqabad locality. The dead bodies of youth Abide and Saima were found from a locked house in Farooqabad locality. They had expired many days.

The odour coming out from the house alarmed the residents of the locality. They broke open the door and found the dead bodies of youth and girl. The family of the girl had already lodged a complaint with the police about her missing a week ago.

A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Civil Line police station. The police said that Sahid, 25, of Elyas Park was riding a motorcycle, when the two-wheeler slipped and rammed with the road divider, near University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He received serious injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he died.

A man strangled his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station. A police spokesman said here Sunday that 24-year-old Shazia of Chak 135-RB exchanged hot words with her spouse Abdur Rehman over a domestic dispute. After which, the accused strangled her.

Likewise, A youth committed suicide over a domestic issue in Chak Jhumra police limits. A Police spokesman said 22-year-old Irfan of Phattak Shaheen Chowk Jhumra swallowed poisonous pills and was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

In Kasur, at least six people were killed in different incidents here the other day.

A couple was killed in firing by four armed men in suburban village Gary Wala. The couple was on the way on a motorcycle when the accused shot them dead. Mandi Usmanwala Police shifted their bodies to hospital for autopsy. Their identity is yet to be ascertained. A special team has been formed under the supervision of DSP Abdul Qayyum for arrest of the culprits.

A bridegroom, injured during aerial firing on his wedding ceremony about seven days ago, breathed his last in Jinnah Hospital Lahore. According to Pattoki Saddr Police, marriage procession of Mubarak Ali was on the way back home when someone of his relatives started firing shots into the air. A shot, accidentally, hit Mubarak Ali in the head and as a result, he was injured critically and was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to the wound. Police have arrested the accused identified as Bashir and registered a murder case against him.

A woman was axed to death by her brother-in-law over domestic issue in suburban village Hasna. Riaz told Kanganpur Police that his wife Razia Bibi argued with his brother Shaukat Ali over some domestic issue. "The argument enraged Shaukat and he axed my wife to death," Riaz alleged. Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. Police also formed a team for arrest of the fleeing accused.

A qingqi rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on the vehicle near Balloki. The deceased was identified as Iftikhar Ahmed of Bonga Balochan and he was carrying passengers from Sarai Mughal to Balloki. The passengers, however, survived the accident.

A youth was found dead near Nirmalke Bridge. Ellahabad police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.