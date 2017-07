ISLAMABAD: Former auditor general of Pakistan Akhtar Buland Rana has taken into custody today by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Shabbar Bhatti a Senior Civil Judge sentenced Rana six months imprisonment for hiding his Canadian citizenship.

An FIR had been registered against Rana earlier on the complaint of the FIA for not declaring his Canadian passport.

According to reports, Rana was dismiss in May 2015 after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) found him guilty of misconduct.