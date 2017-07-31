LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that PML-N has set an example of public service during the last four years as community welfare and state development is its agenda.

“Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the leader of Pakistan and he lives in the hearts of the people. His national services are exceptional and we are proud of him,” said the chief minister, adding the objective of welfare had been accomplished by the administration of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whose example can't be found in the history of the nation.

Talking to MNAs Sardar Awais Leghari and Najaf Abbas Sial who met him here yesterday, he said, “Pakistan has been pulled out of economic bankruptcy and put on the road to progress and prosperity. Nawaz Sharif is the name of constructive thinking and development theory. All development works done under his leadership include serving the interests of the common man,” he asserted. Shehbaz Sharif said those taking politics as a sport and trying to deceive people with their tactics would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said Nawaz Sharif’s four years were a golden era as all development projects had been carried out with the mission of welfare. He claimed the world’s cheapest, transparent and fast-moving power projects had been completed during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif while corruption of not a single penny had been committed in these projects; rather billions of rupees had been saved. “Nawaz Sharif loves Pakistan and its people. Surely, history will remember his era as the most transparent period of the country,” he averred. He said the PML-N government had been implementing the policy of development of all areas. “Resources of billions of rupees have been allocated for the development of Southern Punjab and people over there are benefiting from its results,” he added.

The chief minister said he was conducting personal surveillance of the development programme of South Punjab. “We have allocated more resources in the Annual Development Programme for the prosperity of the people of the region. The PML-N government will continue to provide all resources for the development of the people of South Punjab,” he added. Shehbaz Sharif said selfless service to the people was the mission of the PML-N government and despite all hurdles they had completed welfare projects with speed and transparency during the last four years. Additionally, he said, Pakistan had made unprecedented development in the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and his opponents were perturbed over it. “Our life and death is with the people of Pakistan and no attempt to stop Pakistan from going ahead will succeed. Those creating hurdles in the way of development of Pakistan are not well wishers of the country; they are only wasting the time of the nation,” he stated.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was passing through a crucial situation, urging the political elements trying to create chaos in the country to mend their ways. He said PML-N won’t let the agenda of anti-development elements to prevail in the country.

The ongoing development projects in South Punjab also came under discussion during the meeting.