LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was called out today by Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Shareef, who has been nominated by PML(N) as the heir to the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz called Imran’s methods ‘politics of anarchy’.

Shehbaz condemned Imran Khan’s political strategies for being rooted in negativity and anarchism. He claimed that the PTI chairman was gambling with the progress and development of the country through his dharna tactics.

Referring Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab further commented, “The people of Pakistan have grown weary of the negative and anarchy-based politics of this professional liar. The lies spun by politicians should not be used to mislead the masses.”

Shehbaz took a shot at the new slogan “Naya Pakistan” of PTI and mocked that these claimants of builders of ‘new’ Pakistan are condemning the ‘old’ Pakistan to destruction.

Previously on Friday 28th July, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court as a result of a corruption investigation against him and his family member. Thus his third term in power was also prematurely terminated. Shehbaz Sharif, his younger brother, was recommended as the next Prime Minister by Nawaz.

Meanwhile. Ex- oil minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was nominated by the ruling party PML(N) as the interim Prime Minister.