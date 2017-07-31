ISLAMABAD: Headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the three-judge Supreme Court bench, which also includes Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, resumed the hearing of the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today.

Hanif Abbasi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, petitioned the Supreme Court late last year to disqualify Imran and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. Terming PTI as a ‘foreign funded party’, he claims that they should be tried for ‘not declaring their assets and violating the income tax ordinance and peoples act’.

PTI's counsel, Anwar Mansoor, claimed that the law has no provision for the ECP to inquire into a party’s funds once the financial details have been submitted, and, after they have been audited by a chartered accountancy firm.

Whether or not having the power to scrutinize funds is acceptable is being pondered over by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Mansoor, after being absent from the previous hearings due to a medical leave; resumed arguments today. Continuing PTI counsel Naeem Bukhari’s argument, he presented a trail of the London and Islamabad properties of Imran Khan.

PMN-N’s council Akram Sheikh, will question Mansoor’s replies after the completion of his arguments.

During last Tuesday’s hearing, Bukhari said that the money trail (of acquiring the property trail in Bani Gala and selling the London flat) has been completed after receiving documents from Imran’s former wife, Jemima.

He was given time to verify the documents as observed by the Chief Justice. Bukhari said, “We will try our best to satisfy the court and will go to London if need be to verify the documents.”

PTI spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry addressed the media after the hearing. He said that the case against Imran Khan belongs in the waste basket.

On the contrary, in his media talk, Abbasi claimed that PTI Chairman, Imran Khan is heading towards disqualification; claiming that PTI’s lawyer had already accepted in court that his party received foreign funding.