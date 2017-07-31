Political stalwart and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Javed Hashmi on Monday said Imran Khan used Panama Papers as a ploy to oust former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hashmi, who has also been a member of the PML-N, in a tell-all presser alleged PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said that after former CJP Tasadduq Hussain Jilani's tenure would end, the incoming CJP would "break the government and parliament".

"I told Imran this would be martial law, but he claimed that it wouldn't be martial law because the Supreme Court judges would be doing it," Hashmi alleged.

"He wanted to attack parliament. He also claimed PTI will form the next government after elections."