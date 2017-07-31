HYDERABAD: The Qaumi Awami Tehreek president, Ayaz Latif Palijo, has appeal the Supreme Court to take notice and constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate alleged corruption by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh government.

While addressing a party rally yesterday Palijo said that “Nawaz Sharif had closed his eyes to the destruction and corruption in Sindh”.

“The Supreme Court which disqualified the prime minister over iqama, should form a JIT to conduct inquiry of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s mafia. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, MPA Sharjeel Memon and other PPP leaders have also obtained iqama visas from the UAE, they will also face disqualification” he added.

He further alleged that the Sindh Public Service Commission has been made dysfunctional so that tens of thousands of government jobs can be sold or given to their cronies.