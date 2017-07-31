Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and candidate for NA-120 elections, Dr. Yasmin Rashid stated that it will be contest between Noon and Junoon in which Junoon will be victorious.

During an interview on a private TV channel, Yasmee Rashid stated that people are with PTI. “Nawaz Sharif had not put a step in this constituency during last four years,” she said.

She further stated that Shahbaz Sharif must contest elections from some rural area so that his respect remains intact in eyes of people. “Imran Khan will visit this area soon and meet to voters,” she added.