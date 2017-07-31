MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Sunday categorically denied the statement attributed to him and published in Daily Jung and The News that “the AJK people would think now to which country they should make an annexation” after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

On Saturday, the prime minister was addressing a press conference at Jammu & Kashmir House in Islamabad on Saturday in which he was quoted as saying “that the AJK people would think now to which country they should make an annexation”.

“I strongly contradict and condemn the style of publishing of my press conference of Saturday by a responsible national English and Urdu daily newspaper,” Farooq Haider said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

Raja Farooq said in the statement that Kashmiris could never even think about any option except the accession of Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan. “I addressed the press conference being a Kashmiri – since the future of Kashmiris is attached with Pakistan”, he declared.

He said, “It is my basic right being a Kashmiri to express my concern over the security of Pakistan whenever the situation is disturbed in the country.” The AJK prime minister said, “The Kashmiri people are struggling for acceding to Pakistan for the last 70 years – since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had attached their destiny with Pakistan when Quaid e Azam visited Srinagar in 1944, he added.

He continued as saying “I categorically repeat that the future of Pakistan is attached with a democratic Pakistan. The security and stability of Pakistan is the guarantee to the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the invincible part of their faith.”

He said that the journalists covering the press conferences are once again requested to be careful in the sensitive issues related to the national security while performing their professional duties. He said that since Pakistan is already passing through a lot of crises – the country should not be pushed into further crises, he added.

The AJK prime minister said that Kashmiris believed in their attachment and accession to Pakistan as the strongest part of their belief being the matter of life and death for them.

He pointed out that the video of his press conference of Saturday is very much available which carries no such content as reported in the news item widely displayed by the Urdu and English newspapers.

“The actual contents of my press conference should not be twisted,” he suggested. He said that Nawaz Sharif is his leader and nobody can stop him (Haider) to call Sharif as his prime minister. Haider further said that Nawaz Sharif is the well wisher of the Kashmiris – since he categorically talked about the martyrdom of the valiant Kashmiri freedom fighter Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani in the United Nations General Assembly. Besides, the PM said, he took keen interest in the speedy progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Haider further said that he was extremely thankful to Nawaz Sharif for taking a lot of important decisions of far-reaching impacts related to the speedy progress and prosperity in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

“I assure Nawaz Sharif that he would always find him stand united with him as his worker whenever or wherever he would be required. Entire nation stands with Nawaz Sharif at present,” he said. He added there were reservations over the verdict of the superior judiciary and these reservations would remain intact.

