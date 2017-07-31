ISLAMABAD - President of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shehbaz Sharif will both be disqualification from their respective assemblies. Speaking to media on Sunday, Sh Rasheed stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to take revenge from the judiciary and military. He added that the ex-premier was getting trapped in the same web he weaved earlier.