The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday admitted for regular hearing of a petition filed by cricketer Shahzeb Hassan challenging his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Cricketer Shahzeb Hassan, who represented Pakistan in the 2009 T20 World Cup in England, has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti- Corruption Code (ACC).

The court directed federal government and interior ministry to submit replies till August 07, as to why the petitioners’ name was not being removed from ECL.

Shahzeb, through his counsel, argued that the proceedings against him over charges of spot fixing were still pending before the tribunal but the ministry of interior at the behest of the PCB put his name on exit control list (ECL).

He said it was unjust as the action had been taken against the petitioner even when he was not declared guilty by a court of law.

He submitted that action of the ministry was a clear violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. He requested the court to order the interior ministry to remove the name of the petitioner from ECL as he wanted to go abroad to visit his family in UK.