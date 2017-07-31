LAHORE: A couple and minor were electrocuted to death when electric current entered their house from low lying wires in Raiwind, today.

According to rescue sources, subsequently, 36-year-old Waheed, his wife 27-year-old Rizwana and two-year-old daughter died as construction was under way on the house when the electric current entered the structure, passing through bare metallic material.

Dead bodies were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in the area.

However recent rains also caused deaths by electrocution as gushing wind and downpour brought exposing wires down, killing those walking on the ground covered with water.