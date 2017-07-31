The MQM-Pakistan stated Monday that its parliamentarians would vote for PML-N’s candidate for interim prime minister.

According to details, MQM-Pakistan has decided to throw their support behind PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and vote for him for the post of interim prime minister.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was declared as PML-N’s choice for deputy prime minister after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court on July 28, 2017.

PML-N decided that Shehbaz Sharif would assume the office of prime minister after becoming member of the National Assembly.