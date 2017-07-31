SADIQABAD - Sale of drugs is going on unabated in various localities of the city, especially in Tibi Wighavar area while the police are least bothered to stop the menace.

Residents of the localities told The Nation that a woman Mayi Pathani of Tibi Wighavar has been selling hashish, opium and heroin since long at her house. They said that drug-addicts come to her house without let or hindrance to buy drugs. They said that they submitted several complaints to the City Police against the suspect but the police did not bother to take action against her. They said that many addicts have reportedly been died in the area due to intense drug consumption. Similarly, lives and future of the youth of the area are also at stake due to overt sale of narcotics in their hometown. They demanded RY Khan DPO to get them rid of the menace.

STRIKE

The Tehsil Bar Association observed strike against the government for not allotting place for lawyers’ chamber at judicial complex here.

Talking to media, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. They regretted despite the lapse of three years, no place could be allotted for the lawyers’ chamber. They demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers’ chamber at the judicial complex.

Man seeks protection

An elderly man of Mauza Samdani sought government protection from land mafia who intends to grab his land with the alleged connivance of officials of the departments concerned.

Talking to media, Nazar Hussain, 70, said that his 12-kanal land is situated on a main road which officials of Housing and Physical Planning (H&PP) and Revenue Departments intend to grab through record tempering despite the Supreme Court (SC) and Lahore High Court (LHC) verdicts in his favour. He said that the officials have allegedly connived with the land mafia. He said that he has submitted a contempt of court application to the SC and LHC against the officials. He sought the government and local administration protection from the land mafia.