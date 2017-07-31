NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan must improve its economy to eliminate poverty and hunger.

In his public address, he lamented that no Pakistani Prime Minister has been able to complete his term thus far.

Iqbal lauded former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for restoring peace in Karachi by reducing terrorist activity, ensuring uninterrupted electricity to industries, and starting large projects, thus doing his part to make the economy stronger.