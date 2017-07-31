QUETTA: The association went on a strike over misbehavior with oil tanker drivers in favour of their demands has entered day two.

Several oil tankers are currently stationed at Mastung road in the aftermath of the strike.

Leaders of the association have said that their drivers are being perturbed unnecessarily; they announced that the strike will remain till indefinite time period.

Due to non-availability of petrol and diesel, petrol pumps are closed in the city causing immense trouble for the public.

Oil tankers association has requested that their drivers should not be treated badly and stopped at the check posts for long hours.