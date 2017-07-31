Pakistan Armed Forces felicitated Chinese Public Liberation Army (PLA) on its 90th Founding Day, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Best wishes from COAS.

Long live Pak China friendship, 中巴友谊万岁. pic.twitter.com/tzlRCaX4jY — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 31, 2017

In a tweet, ISPR congratulated the PLA as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa sent his best wishes.

Long live Pakistan-China friendship, ISPR stated.