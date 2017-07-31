Pakistan Armed Forces felicitated Chinese Public Liberation Army (PLA) on its 90th Founding Day, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
????????????????— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 31, 2017
Best wishes from COAS.
Long live Pak China friendship, 中巴友谊万岁. pic.twitter.com/tzlRCaX4jY
In a tweet, ISPR congratulated the PLA as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa sent his best wishes.
Long live Pakistan-China friendship, ISPR stated.