ISLAMABAD - Enjoying the support of 213 members of the National Assembly, PML-N and allies are in a comfortable position for grabbing prime minister’s slot.

The nominee of PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, is in a comfortable position to be elected prime minister as the party has 188 members in the National Assembly.

According to the party position appearing on the National Assembly’s website, Pakistan People’s Party has the support of 47 MNAs and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members. Mutahidda Quomi Movement enjoys the support of 24 members. Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-F has 13 MNAs, Pakistan Muslim League Functional five, Jamaat-e-Islami four, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People’s Party (NPP) two, Pakistan Muslim League two, Awami National Party two, Balochistan National Party (BNP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, National Party, Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League are enjoying the support of one MNA each. There are eight independent members.