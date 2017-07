Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has submitted his nomination papers for Prime Minister Seat, reported Waqt News.

He submitted his documents to Secretary National Assembly.

While talking to media outside National Assembly, Abbasi stated that PML-N will win the seat with huge margin.

“I will continue the policies of my leader Nawaz Sharif,” he said. On this question of cabinet he replied that party will take decision about it.