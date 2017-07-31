LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership has stepped up efforts to have a consensus candidate from the opposition nominated for prime minister’s office.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday contacted different political leaders and reached a consensus on fielding a unanimous candidate for prime minister’s office. An important meeting in this regard will also be held in Islamabad today (Monday).

Both PML-Q leaders held telephonic conversations with opposition leaders Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. They discussed the prevailing political situation and agreed that the opposition should field a joint candidate against the PML-N candidate for prime minister’s office.

The PML-Q leaders were of the view that an atmosphere of unanimity and unity should prevail in the ranks of the opposition in the prevailing situation so that a message of peace is conveyed to the world.