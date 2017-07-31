HYDERABAD: MNA Azra Afzal Pechuho has expressed dissatisfaction over the polio drives being carried out in the three districts of Mirpurkhas division. She asked officials to lodge FIRs against parents who refuse to let polio workers immunise their children and contribute to the 80,000 unvaccinated children in Karachi.

The MNA also directed the deputy commissioners of Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) coordinators to monitor the polio campaigns themselves. Officials of the Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) were asked to launch postnatal family planning programmes at all health centres immediately.

Mirpurkhas Division Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar also emphasized on revising health statistics shared by the health department regarding the polio campaigns.