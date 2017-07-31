ISLAMABAD: In a statement early Monday, Pakistan People’s Party leader Khurshid Shah declared that his party was responsible for seventy percent of what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan counts as 'success.'

"Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq should deserve, if there is, any credit given on this whole issue, as he was the one to go to the court for justice first," Shah said.

The opposition leader also claimed that it was decided with PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi to mutually decide and announce the opposition's prime ministerial candidate but Khan was quick to nominate Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

"Khan's statements could endanger the opposition's unity," Shah said.

Shah Responded to Khan's criticism on PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari by saying that, “the PTI chairman needs to change his way of thinking if he believes he can take on Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) alone.