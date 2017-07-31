OKARA: A man arrested for rape accused of his daughter committed suicide on Saturday night in Satghara police lock-up.

Police reported that accused Muhammad Anwar strangled himself with waist band.

Muhammad Anwar was arrested on the complaint of his married daughter who was living with her parents after differences with her husband.

Hassan Asad Alvi District police officer (DPO) suspended police station moharrer Ashiq Hussain and duty constable Muhammad Usman and formed an investigation team headed by SP investigation Zunera Noor.