ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs has established a helpline for facilitation and information of intending pilgrims.

The ministry has urged the pilgrims to lodge their complaints through Hajj helpline, 042-111-725-425, which is working round the clock to facilitate them. Saudi Arabian Hajj Ministry has also established a helpline, 800-1166622 for receiving complaints from Urdu-speaking people. Pakistan government has also set up a helpline, 800-1166622, in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj Information Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Islamabad, 051-9207519; 051 9247574; 051 9247577, Directorate of Hajj, Islamabad, 051 9247574-75; Directorate of Hajj, Karachi, 021-35688307, 021-99204761, Directorate of Hajj, Lahore, 042-99205087-8; Directorate of Hajj, Peshawar, 091-9217482-3, Directorate of Hajj, Multan, 061-9330058; Directorate of Hajj, Sukkur, 071-5806078, 071-5806052, and Directorate of Hajj, Quetta, 081-9213021, 081-9213326.

The intending pilgrims of both government and private scheme could lodge their complaints in Pakistan on 042-111-725425. The ministry has given 800-1166622 for registering complaints in Saudi Arabia, said an official of the ministry. The pilgrims, while residing in Saudi Arabia, could also lodge their complaints on 0092-42-35880054 to Pakistan. The complaints could also be registered online on www.cms.gov.pk

The staff deputed in the holy land and as well in Pakistan would try to address grievances while the data of complaints would help improve future Hajj operations. The pilgrims can also give suggestions on the phone numbers.



APP