Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said he wishes Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif stay as the provincial chief executive but added final decision rests with Nawaz Sharif.

Sanaullah, a member of the ruling PML-N and contender for the slot of chief minister after incumbent Shahbaz takes over as prime minister, said the latter has proven himself as a competent administrator through fast-paced development projects.

“Shahbaz Sharif’s has proven himself to be an efficient administrator. I wish he remains to oversee the development of the province. In my opinion, he is the best administrator we could ever get,” he added.

Shahbaz - currently chief minister of Punjab province, the Sharif family's power base - is expected to slide into his brother's vacated National Assembly seat before being rubber stamped as prime minister in a parliamentary vote.

A tough administrator with a reputation for passionate outbursts and a fondness for hats, he was first elected as chief minister of Punjab in 1997.

Two years later General Pervez Musharraf ousted his brother - then serving his second term as prime minister - in a military coup and both brothers went into exile in Saudi Arabia, not returning until 2007.

Shahbaz was again elected as chief minister of Punjab, the family's power base, in 2008 and has been in place since then, becoming the longest serving top official in the province.

In Punjab - Pakistan's most populous and prosperous province - he has presided over a series of big ticket infrastructure projects, including Pakistan's first metro bus service.

He is known for using revolutionary poetry in speeches and public meetings and considered by some to be a workaholic.