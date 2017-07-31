NOORPUR THAL - The students of Govt High School Farooqabad Noorpur Thal produced exceptional results in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha.

According to the school management, at least 75 students secured top positions. School Headmaster Abdur Razzaq Malik expressed his joy over outstanding performance of the students, saying that his institution is really punching above its weight, despite the fact it is situated in a remote and backward area.

He paid tributes to the teaching staff for their hard work and dedication to their duty of preparing students to achieve the highest standard in education. He also congratulated the students over their outstanding performance. Parents of the students were also present when the result was announced in the school. They were cheerful on success of their children and appreciative of the teaching staff. Lauding efforts of the teaching staff, they said credit of their children's performance goes to the teachers and the school headmaster.