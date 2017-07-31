Chairperson of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri has announced that he will return to Pakistan on August 8. Upon return, he intends to start an election campaign against Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab and nominee of PML (N) for the seat of Prime Minister.

Upon the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court in wake of the Panama Papers case, Tahir-ul-Qadri made a statement that the former Prime Minister had made farcical statement to justify his corrupt acts, and that there could be no viable defense in face of the atrocities committed by the party. He added that there is a long list of crimes committed by the former Prime Minister and PML (N) that are yet to be penalized.

He stated that the nomination of Mian Shahbaz Shareef as the next Prime Minister, by the ousted former Prime Minister, is ridiculous and challenges the laws and constitution of the country. He added that the evidence gathered in the Model Town incident implicates the current Chief Minister of Punjab and he needs punishment for the crimes he has committed against innocent lives and the nation is unwilling to accept him as their next PM.

The PAT Chairman also called for the judicial commission’s report pertaining to the Model Town tragedy, and Volume 10 of the JIT report, both of which present incriminating evidence against the ruling party, to be made public. He further added that PM’s corruption does not merely extend to looting the national wealth, but also challenges the national security.

Tahir-ul-Qadri also suspected some foul play from the former PM, and said that he will not be satisfied in sitting idle. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s rising anxiety will manifest itself now that the people of the country have sought justice against the ruling elite.