KAMALIA - A walk was taken out by the Public Health Department for creating awareness among masses about precautionary measures to avoid hepatitis here the other day.

The walk, led by Deputy District Officer (health) Dr Kashif Nadeem and THQ Hospital MS Dr Jawwad Ahmed, was started from the DDO office and ended at Chichawatni-Kamalia Road. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-hepatitis slogans.

Addressing the participants, Dr Kashif Nadeem said that hepatitis is a curable disease. He said that people should take precautionary measures while getting themselves examined at private clinics and public hospitals. Similarly, people must consume hygienic foodstuff to avoid diseases, he added.