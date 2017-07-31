KASUR - A woman of Abdur Rasheed Garden was raped allegedly on the pretext of a job here the other day. The affected woman told Kasur Saddr Police that the accused identified as Akram Sohail lured her away to a house at Batti Chowk Lahore on the pretext of a job for her where he allegedly raped her. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 31-Jul-2017 here.
Woman raped on job promise
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus