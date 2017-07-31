SIALKOT: A twenty-one-year-old woman named Kainat Bibi from Kulluwal village was repeatedly raped and later forced to drink acid by a man who had promised to marry her. She was admitted to a hospital, where she remained for six months until her death.

The victim’s mother, Farzana Kausar, reported that the acid burns left the girl unable to speak, and that the tormentor had not been arrested yet. The man’s name is Waseem, and he had enticed Kainat into an exploitative love affair, promising to marry her but always delaying indefinitely on various pretexts.

She added that in February 2017, the accused kidnapped her and took her to Gujrat. There he raped her more, before dropped her near her house and went away. He later returned with a bottle of what he said was medicine to avoid pregnancy. Kainat refused to drink the contents, which were actually acid, and so he poured the liquid down her throat forcibly, and fled.

Farzana said that he daughter’s condition was critical, and the doctors at Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital said that the acid had damaged her vocal chords permanently, so she would never be able to speak again

She she got registered a case registered against Waseem (No 27/2017), under sections 337-J, 265-B, and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Airport police station, Sialkot.

Officials at the police station reported that Waseem had been arrested, but granted bail by a local court because of his influence. He threatened Farzana against pursuing the case further. She urged Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the incident and ensure that justice be done to her.

The police handed over Kainat’s body to her family for burial after the autopsy conducted at Sambrial Tehsil Headquarters Civil Hospital, and she was buried at the village graveyard.

Local police sources claim that section 302 was being added to the FIR and raids were being conducted for the purpose of arresting the man again.