ORAKZAI AGENCY - At least three persons including a woman and her two children were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Lower Orakzai on Sunday. The incidents occurred due to heavy rain. The deceased were identified as wife of Haji Muhammad, Abubakar and Haleema. Several houses were damaged in Palosai village of the agency where four people were injured. The injured were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital. Political Tehsildar Khaista Akbar said that rain had badly affected the muddy houses in the area and people were busy in relief activities on self-help basis.