MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Policed claimed to have recovered 240kg meat of dead buffalo that was to be supplied to different hotels.

The police suspected a pickup that was coming to city Mandi Bahauddin. On checking, the police found the vehicle loaded with meat. The police took the vehicle to Veterinary Hospital where Dr Ziaullah Gondal tested meat and declared it as of dead buffalo and unfit for human consumption. Police registered a case against Mudassar Younis and Malak Nisar of Mandi city and impounded the vehicle.

PLANTATION: In Malakwal subdivision, District and Sessions Judge Rana Nisar Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Asif Iqbal planted saplings in AC’s office and subdivision courts premises to kick off tree-plantation drive under National Green Initiative.

The function was attended by representatives of lawyers, traders and local journalists who also planted saplings. Speaking on the occasion, AC Asif said that under green Pakistan programme, trees would be planted along the roads, canals and other vacant areas. He said forests are great national wealth which keep environment clean and provide food in the form of fruits, timber for construction of buildings, wood for manufacturing furniture and burning purposes. He urged people of the area to participate in the national campaign to turn Pakistan green.