PESHAWAR - At least three workers of an NGO sustained injuries when their vehicle hit an explosive device in upper Orakzai Agency on Thursday.

According to details, workers of an NGO affiliated with health and nutrition were travelling in Saifal area when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device planted along a road. As a result, three of them sustained injuries. Their vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

The injured were immediately shifted to the agency headquarters hospital, where their condition was stated out of danger.

The security forces rushed to the site of the incident and started combing operation to nab the culprits.