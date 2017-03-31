ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani abducted engineer was safely recovered and will be united with the family soon, the foreign ministry announced late on Thursday night.

A statement issued by the ministry said: “On receipt of information about kidnapping of Ayaz Jamali, the Ambassador of Pakistan in Addis Ababa, who is concurrently accredited to South Sudan, was directed by the Ministry to immediately take up and vigorously pursue the matter with the government of South Sudan. The governments of China and Sudan were also approached for their assistance in ensuring his safe and early recovery.”

The ministry also engaged the ICRC in Islamabad and Juba, South Sudan, in its efforts to secure Jamali’s release, it added.

A team of ICRC officials, based in Juba was the first to establish contact with the rebels, visit Jamali in captivity and confirm his safety.

He was finally recovered by Sudanese officials and taken to Addis Ababa, from where a special plane, provided by the government of Sudan, flew him to Khartoum.

Pakistan acknowledges with gratitude the assistance and cooperation rendered by the governments of Sudan, South Sudan, China and ICRC in Islamabad and Juba in securing the safe and early release of Ayaz Jamali, said the statement.