Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Friday that Asia will emerge as an engine for world's economy in future.

Addressing the fourth concluding meeting of Asia-Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development in Bangkok on Friday, he said elimination of inequality, promotion of peace and harmony are major challenges for Asia-Pacific region.

He emphasised the need to improve the living standard of the people of the region taking comprehensive development strategy.

The minister said that the region is being badly affected by climate change and all member countries should work together to overcome its negative impacts.