RAWALPINDI: A case has been registered against a man and his wife for attacking polio vaccination team in Joharpal, Rawalpindi. Police has launched a search operation to arrest the couple.

According to police sources, the polio team during vaccination campaign marked the wall of a house which was whitewashed and painted recently. The marking on the wall infuriated the couple and they attacked the polio team.

The couple went into hiding after the attack. Police have registered a case against the couple and are conducting raids to arrest them.