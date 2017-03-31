Keeping in view the meritorious services rendered to humanity in general and Pakistanis in particular, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued Commemorative Coin in memory of late Abdul Sattar Edhi today.

The decision to release this coin was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held on July 15, 2016. These coins have been issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The metal composition of Rs.50 commemorative coin is Cupro-Nickel, 75 percent Copper and 25 percent Nickel. The dimension is 30.0 mm and the weight is 13.5 grams.

The obverse side has the waxing crescent moon and five pointed star facing North West in rising position is in the center. The periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in the wording “Islami Jamhoria Pakistan” in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of death of Abdul Sattar Edhi. The face value of the coin in numeral “50” in bold letters and Rupia in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively

The reverse side has a side portrait of Abdul Sattar Ehdi in the center. The wording is inscribed above the portrait of Abdul Sattar Edhi and the life span 1928-2016 is inscribed along with the periphery and below the portrait.