Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

During the meeting, matters regarding the current security situation, professional matters and operation Radd-ul-Fasaad were discussed.

Both sides agreed to expedite operation against terrorists and subversive elements in the province.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that our valiant armed forces have created a new history of courage in the war against terrorism.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Army has the capability to counter all internal as well as external challenges.