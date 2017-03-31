Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that corruption is root cause of all evils.

While addressing the meeting for the review of performance of all wings of NAB at NAB headquarter, he said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands with the realization that eradication of corruption is our national duty.

NAB has devised proactive Anti Corruption Strategy especially operational methodology by setting three stages for proceeding of cases complaint verification, inquiry and investigation, he added.

He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2016. The comparative figures for the latest two and half years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. The PILDAT in its report supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against 30 % for police and 29 % for government officials. The recent report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

He said that NAB has devised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to rationalize the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months- from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that has initiated an Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) and the inefficient, unscrupulous and delinquent officers are being weeded out and proceeded against under relevant provisions of law.