ISLAMABAD - Chief Census Commissioner and chief of Pakistan Bureau of Statistic Asif Bajwa said on Thursday that during the ongoing census, enumerators listed 8 million households in 42,200 blocks of 63 selected districts.

Of the total 8 million listed households, 2 million have already been verified through NADRA, said Bajwa while speaking at a press conference here.

Except for two districts in Balochistan namely Kach and Awaran where 30% and 15% of work remained incomplete because of the law and order situation and six blocks of Lasbella, where work could not be completed, the overall situation reamined satisfactory, he said.

He said that the country was divided into total 168,275 blocks and of which 42,200 blocks were completed. In all the selected blocks of 42,200 in 63 districts the assigned task of census or 25 percent of overall work has been accomplished, Bajwa said.

He said that now in these selected 63 districts household listing will be starting in new 42200 blocks from today (Friday) for next three days.

The household listing will be followed by the counting of the population which will commence from April 3 and continue for 10 days till April 13. He said that one day will be utilised for counting of homeless.

The census is comprised of two phases and in the first phase, the PBS will cover total 80400 blocks in selected 63 districts of the country. In the second phase which is scheduled to start from April 25, Household listing and population counting in the remaining parts of the country will be started.

Replying a query, the PBS chief said that some blocks size proved bigger than our estimates so reserved staff and forms were used to cover such blocks. He said that such blocks existed in all parts of the country including Karachi, Lahore and even in Quetta but there were some blocks where the number of houses was much less as in Ghotki there were 60 houses in some blocks against our estimates of around 250 houses.

He said that around 25 percent work of census accomplished and the credit goes to armed forces, our dedicated staff and enumerators and people of Pakistan.

He said that to ensure the creditability of the entire process the government allowed the team of five international observers to monitor the census process. There were six foreigners and other comprised of local demographers, experts and researchers in these teams.

Bajwa, who is the chief of Pakistan Bureau of Statistic, further said that there was no provincial distribution of quota for selection of members into PBS as under the law only qualified person could be appointed as a member into PBS.

Fawad Yousafzai