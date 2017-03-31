QUETTA - At least five people including two children were killed and two others wounded on Thursday in two incidents of roof collapse and traffic mishap in Balochistan.

A dilapidated house-roof collapsed in Sariban area of Gwadar city burying two girl kids and a woman under the debris. The rescue teams rushed to the house after the incident and started rescue efforts to save lives of the buried family. After sustained efforts, the rescue teams took out three people and shifted them to hospital wherein they were pronounced dead. The deceased were reportedly belonged to the same family. The bodies were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a truck collided with a vehicle at Quetta-Chaman National Highway on Thursday leaving two travelers dead on the spot while another sustained injuries. The district administration reached the incident spot and rushed the wounded and dead to hospital for treatment and completion of formalities.